MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Indians may get first COVID-19 vaccine shot in January 2021: Health Minister

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the reason behind the delayed vaccine rollout in India is that the government does not want to compromise on the safety and effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2020 / 10:31 PM IST

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on December 20 that Indians may get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in January 2021.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Health Minister said: “Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India.”

Earlier, Dr VK Paul, Head, National Expert Group on COVID-19 vaccination programme, had said that the Government of India plans to vaccinate at least 300 million people by August 2021. He had further said that the Centre will be teaming up with local and global firms to procure adequate doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

India has so far reported more than 10 million confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and over 1.5 lakh people have died of the disease in the country.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Coronavirus vaccine update
first published: Dec 20, 2020 10:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.