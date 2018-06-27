Indian Robinhood? Man arrested for stealing Rs 80 lakh from Mumbai firm; organised lavish feast for poor in Vrindavan

In what reminds one of the heroic outlaw Robinhood from the English folklore, 35-year-old Ramesh Bhai hailing from Patan district of Gujarat, on the run for stealing Rs 80 lakh from a courier company in Mumbai was arrested after organising a lavish feast for the poor in Vrindavan.

After the arrest, the police also managed to recover Rs 10.68 lakh along with 118 grams of gold jewellery and five cell phones, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Ramesh Bhai had been on the run since having stolen the money. However, his hiding marathon ended when he decided to use a part of the stolen money for a 'bhandara', and feed the poor.

After travelling to different cities for 15 days, he starting staying in Chaitanya Vihar locality in Vrindavan, UP. “The accused was living a luxurious life and had organised a lavish ‘bhandara’ in Vrindavan recently. He was popular among beggars whom he used to donate Rs 2,000,” Vrindavan police station in-charge, Subodh Kumar Singh said as per the report.

Ramesh also revealed that he had donated about Rs 50,000 for the renovation of the Hanuman temple and Rs 3.5 lakh for better steamers in Yamuna river, in Vrindavan. He was later taken to Mumbai on transit remand after court orders, on Saturday.