Indian Railways to make more overbridges to deal with waterlogging problem

The Indian Railways is making efforts to make more overbridges rather than road under bridges (RUBs) as problems like waterlogging are a common phenomenon in underground projects, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said that as far as possible, railways are converting RUBs into over bridges even though the cost of an over bridge is much higher.

Railways’ effort is to make overbridges rather than RUBs as waterlogging is a common phenomenon, especially in remote areas, he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) under the Ministry of Railways has studied the issue in detail to minimise problem of waterlogging in RUBs and Limited Height Subways (LHS) and suggested remedial measures.

Accordingly, comprehensive guidelines have been issued in April 2020, which include adequate drainage arrangement, in planning of new RUBs subways, he said.





