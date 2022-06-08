Indian Railways reinforces luggage policy, limits size and weight of passengers' baggage

Indian Railways has taken a leaf out of how airlines operate and have decided to limit the size and weight of the luggage passengers can carry.

The Railway Ministry highlighted the move in a tweet and advised people not to travel with excess luggage. “If the luggage is more then the enjoyment of the journey will be half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage,” read the tweet.

By doing this, the Ministry asserted, it was not introducing a new policy but only enforcing an existing policy.

According to the new guidelines, passengers willing to carry more than the stipulated weight will have to book the luggage and pay extra at the baggage counter. If, however, passengers are found carrying extra luggage without paying for it, they will be fined six times the luggage price.

The weight parameters enforced by the Railway Ministry. (Image credit: IRCTC)

The Ministry also reinforced size limitation for luggage.

Trunks, suitcase and boxes measuring 100 cm x 60 cm x 25 cm (length x breadth x height) will be allowed to be carried in the passenger compartments as personal luggage. Those exceeding these measurements need to be booked and carried in the brake van and not in the passengers’ compartment.

Read more: Man's 5-year fight to get Rs 35 refund on cancelled railway ticket benefits 3 lakh IRCTC users

Maximum size of luggage permitted in the AC-3 tire and AC chair Car compartment is 55 cm x 45 cm x 22.5 cm, the Ministry stated.

Check out the other baggage related details here.