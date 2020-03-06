App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Railways floats open tender for selecting exam conducting agency to fill up over 35,000 posts

There are about 1.26 crore applicants for 35,208 vacancies in non technical popular categories (NTPC) which include undergraduate and graduate posts varying from typist, clerk, time-keeper, station master and goods guard among others.

In a first, the railways has floated an open tender to select an agency which will conduct examination to fill up over 35,000 posts for the national transporter, an official said on March 6.

There are about 1.26 crore applicants for 35,208 vacancies in non technical popular categories (NTPC). These include undergraduate and graduate posts varying from typist, clerk, time-keeper, station master and goods guard among others.

The exam conducting agency will be finalised by last week of April, the official said.

The selected will conduct the three-stage recruitment test after scrutinising all applications. The recruitment is expected to be completed by March 2021.

Till now, the railways nominated an exam conducting agency. However, there were complaints of delay in examination process, after which the Central Vigilance Commission advised the railways to select the exam conducting agency through tendering process.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

