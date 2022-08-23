English
    Indian Navy, DRDO successfully test vertical launch short range surface-to-air missile

    The missiles, equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy, the Defence Ministry stated.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy on August 23 successfully flight-tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

    According to the Defence Ministry, the flight test was carried out from an Indian naval ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for demonstration of vertical launch capability. The missiles, equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy, it added.

    The Vertical Launch - Short Range Surface to Air Missile, or VL-SRSAM is a quick reaction surface-to-air missile developed by DRDO.

    During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems. The Ministry said that the launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development of the system such as Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune.

    Post successful test-flight, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Indian Navy and associated teams, stating that the missile will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

    Meanwhile, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha during Monsoon Session last month, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt had said that DRDO has signed 1,464 'transfer of technology' agreements with Indian companies till date.

    The DRDO is working to enhance self-reliance in defence sector by providing home grown indigenous state-of-the-art defence technologies to industries, as a continuous process, he had stated.

    In 2020-21 and 2019-20, the share of foreign procurement was 36.40 percent and 41.18 percent, respectively, said the minister.
