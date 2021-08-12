Indian Mission in Kabul in touch with members of Afghan Hindu, Sikh community: MEA

Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Augsut 12, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as US intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian Mission in Kabul is in touch with the Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members and will ensure the provision of all necessary assistance to them, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on August 12.

The MEA spokesperson said: “Last year, our Mission in Kabul had facilitated the return of over 383 members of the Hindu and Sikh community in Afghanistan to India. Our Mission in Kabul continues to remain in touch with Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members and we will ensure provision of all necessary assistance to them.”

Afghanistan is currently in a state of crisis with the Taliban carrying out a sweeping military campaign since the withdrawal of United States troops from the country. The Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on August 12 -- the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week -- and US intelligence said Afghanistan's capital Kabul, which is just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days.

In view of the ongoing clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban and the resulting escalated violence, India has advised all citizens stationed in Afghanistan to consider making immediate travel arrangements.

The Indian Consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif has already withdrawn all India-based personnel earlier this week and although there is no formal evacuation mechanism in place yet, an advisory has been issued urging Indian nationals to leave Afghanistan via commercial flights as soon as possible.

Commenting on the situation, Bagchi said: “It is of concern. It is a rapidly evolving situation. We are closely monitoring the developments and are concerned about the deteriorating security situation. Our Mission in Kabul issued an advisory for Indian nationals earlier this week, advising them to return to India via commercial flights.”

He added: “We continue to hope that there will be an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. We are supporting all peace initiatives of Afghanistan. The primary concern is peace and stability in that country.”

Refusing to divulge much information, the MEA spokesperson said: “On the (question of) discussions with the Taliban, we are in touch with all stakeholders, various stakeholders. I would not like to say anything further.”

(With ANI inputs)