Indian man called 'parasite, invader' in Poland, video sparks anger

Close on the heels of racist incidents in the US against Indians, a video has emerged on social media from Poland of a man calling an Indian an "invader" and a "parasite" and telling him to leave Europe.

It is unclear in which city the video was shot but Twitter users have been tagging Warsaw police while commenting on it.

A man, who said he was from America, filmed an Indian walking near a mall, repeatedly asking him why he was in Europe.

Even as the Indian man repeatedly told him to stop recording him, the American man continued.

"This is my country, I am European," he said, after claiming he was from America. "There's too many of you guys here. Why are you here? Why don't you go back to your country?"

He proceeded to call the Indian man a "parasite and invader" and claimed Indians were "f****** up" Europe.

"Go home, invader. Poland for Polish only," he added.

At one point in the four-minute-long video, the Indian man called someone up, but what he said could not be heard in the video.

Then, he walked away. The American man then showed in face on camera, once again yelling "go home invader".

Social media users condemned the "shameful display of racism" in the video.

"Please identify this boorish and racist American citizen who is displaying his naked racism in Poland against people of Indian origin," a Twitter user said, tagging the US ambassador in Poland.

"I wish to make an apology to the man who this ignorant racist is harassing," another user wrote. "He does not represent Americans, Europeans nor the people of Poland that he claims to be his family’s homeland. Ignorance, bigotry, hatred knows no border."

A third user tagged the Indian and American embassies while commenting on the video. "Extreme racist slurs were hurled at this Indian guy by an American citizen," he wrote.

The authorities are yet to respond to the incident.

The incident in Poland took place over a week after a group of Indian-American women were racially abused and threatened by a Mexican woman in Texas. She was arrested on charges of bodily injury and terroristic threats.

Video: Texas woman shouts racist slurs at Indian-Americans, threatens to shoot them