English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

    On Tuesday when Naveen rang up his father, he said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated.

    PTI
    March 01, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
    File Image: AP

    File Image: AP

    No one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv in Ukraine, where a Karnataka native pursuing medicine was killed in shelling amid a Russian military offensive, the victim’s father alleged on Tuesday.

    Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from the district was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda claimed.

    The victim’s residence in Chalageri in this district slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family.

    The boy’s father Gyanagoudar complained that no one from the Indian embassy reached the students stuck in Kharkiv, which is witnessing hostilities.

    His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv.

    He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when he was caught shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously.

    On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated.

    Learning about the tragedy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Gyanagoudar over phone and expressed his sorrow.

    Bommai assured Gyanagoudar he would make every effort to bring back his son’s body to India.

    He also told him that he is touch with the officials in the external affairs ministry.

    The bereaved father told Bommai that Naveen had called him in the morning as well.

    Daily the son used to ring him up at least two to three times, he told the Chief Minister.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kharkiv #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 06:39 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.