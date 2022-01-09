MARKET NEWS

Indian Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat with 10 crew members after a chase

The Pakistani crew did not have any documents on them and were brought to Porbandar in Gujarat for further investigation, said ICGS officials.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
The Pakistani boast 'Yaseen' was apprehended during night operations carried out by Indian Coast Guard ship (ICGS) Ankit on Saturday. (Image credit: ANI)

Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Ankit apprehended a Pakistani boat with 10 crew members from Arabian sea late on Saturday. An ICG official said that the boat has been identified as 'Yaseen'.

ICGS Ankit was carrying out night operations when it spotted Yaseen six to seven miles inside the Indian waters. Officials said that the boat attempted to escape as soon as they saw ICGS Ankit. Yaseen was apprehended after a chase and 2,000 kg fish and 600 litres of fuel were recovered.

The Pakistani crew did not have any documents on them and were brought to Porbandar in Gujarat for further investigation.

"The Indian Coast Guard ship Ankit apprehended Pakistani 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters at the Arabian Sea during night operations on January 8. The boat is being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation," ICG officials said.

Coast Guard chief VS Pathania has issued directions to further strengthen patrolling along waters with Pakistan amid frequent attempts to push contrabands and terrorists into India.

Earlier, a Pakistani boat carrying narcotic substance worth Rs 600 crore was seized by the Indian Coast Guard after two days of relentless search of nearly 200 nautical miles along the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast.

When cornered, the crew on the boat threw the bags containing the suspicious materials in water before being taken into custody, the ICG said, adding that seven bags were retrieved from the water.

"On rummaging the boat, approximately 194 packets of suspicious substance suspected to be narcotics have been recovered which will be further verified by appropriate agencies through chemical analysis," the Coast Guard had said.

Six crew members of the boat were taken into custody.

(With ANI inputs)
