App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 11:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian civilisation only one that survived onslaught of foreign invaders: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said the Sanatana Dharma is eternal and something which is eternal is Hindutva.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian civilisation is the only one that survived the onslaught of foreign invaders and is still a Hindu majority country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday. Bhagwat was speaking at an event to launch a book on the life of former Congress president and founder of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Madan Mohan Malviya.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said the Sanatana Dharma is eternal and something which is eternal is Hindutva. It survived despite the onslaught of invaders because of personalities such as Malviya.

India is the only civilisation which survived the onslaught of invaders, whereas in other regions such as Africa and Australia, it totally collapsed. The country is still a Hindu majority, Bhagwat said.

He also asserted that Malviya always maintained relations with the RSS and was not averse to its ideology and said the country still needs such personalities.

related news

Earlier in his three-day lecture series, Bhagwat had said a 'Hindu Rashtra' does not mean it has no place for Muslims as this concept is inclusive of all faiths and religions.

Asserting that the RSS' philosophy is to take everyone along, he had categorically said the organisation works towards universal brotherhood and the cardinal principle of this brotherhood is unity in diversity. This thought comes from our culture, which the world calls Hindutva.

Hindutva is the essence of Indian cultural values and is aimed at fostering brotherhood among people of different faiths and views.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 10:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.