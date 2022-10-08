All about IAF's new weapon system branch, first since Independence

In a move towards technological advancement, the Indian Air Force will have a new branch of officers to handle the latest weapons systems. The move is historic as this the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being formed, news agency PTI reported.

The Weapon System Branch will have four sub-streams -- flying, remote, intelligence and surface.

The flying stream will consist of system operators in twin-seat or multi-crew aircraft. Remote will have will have crew for remotely-piloted drones or aircraft.

The intelligence sub-stream will include image intelligence analysts, information warfare specialists and signal intelligence operators for remotely-piloted aircraft and space-based systems.

For the surface stream, the Air Force will employ commanders and operators for surface-to-air guided weapons and surface to surface missiles.

The new branch will help reduce expenditure on flight training and help save Rs 3,400 crore, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said at the Air Force Day celebrations on October 8.

The ceremony was held at Chandigarh's scenic Sukhna Lake complex. There was a parade, a performance by military bands and the unveiling of the Air Force's new combat uniform.

Ahead of the grand celebration, the air chief marshal had also announced that from next year, IAF will induct women candidates under the "Agniveer" scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)

