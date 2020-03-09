App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Air Force aircraft to leave for coronavirus-hit Iran tonight to bring back Indians

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft will be sent to Iran on the night of March 9 to bring back Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit nation, official sources said. The C-17 Globemaster military aircraft is expected to depart from the Hindan airbase around 8 pm, they said.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

Three days ago, a Mahan airline plane had brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India.

The Union Health Ministry was initially considering setting up a laboratory in Iran to test Indians living in the country for coronavirus. However, the plan was shelved due to logistical issues.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Iran

