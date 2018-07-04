App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

India witnesses 19.6% air traffic growth in June: Suresh Prabhu

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its latest traffic data for May, had said that domestic air passenger traffic grew 16.53 per cent to 11.86 million during the month over the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India witnessed a 19.6 percent growth in air passenger traffic in June, Civil Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu on July 3 said. The minister, who was in Uttar Pradesh to flag off a SpiceJet flight from Kanpur to Delhi under the UDAN scheme, said the growth achieved was in line with the government's thinking of the entire country benefitting from the aviation sector.

"Under leadership of PMOIndia @narendramodi ji #Aviation sector is doing rapid progress.We are fastest growing aviation market in world. Another record month of huge advancement, provisional air traffic growth for June is 19.6% which is in line with our thinking, let all benefit," the minister tweeted.

The tweet, however, did not mention about the aviation body which prepared the traffic data.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its latest traffic data for May, had said that domestic air passenger traffic grew 16.53 percent to 11.86 million during the month over the same period a year ago.

Twelve domestic airlines together flew 11.85 million passengers as compared to 10.17 million passengers in May last year, the DGCA said.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #SpiceJet

