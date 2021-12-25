MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

India will see Omicron spike but infections will be mild, says South African expert

Dr Angelique Coetzee, who had first identified the Omicron variant, also said existing vaccines will definitely control the contagion but those unvaccinated are at 100 percent risk

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
[Representative image]

[Representative image]


India will see a surge in Omicron infections and a high positivity rate, but it will be mild in most people as is being seen in South Africa, said Dr Angelique Coetzee, who had first identified the variant.


The chairperson of the South African Medical Association also said the existing vaccines will definitely control the contagion but those unvaccinated are at “100 percent risk”.


“Existing vaccines will greatly help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant,” Coetzee said. “As we know that you would spread only about one-third if vaccinated or had the previous history of being infected by COVID, while unvaccinated people will potentially spread the virus 100 percent.”


India has so far reported 415 cases of the Omicron variant and COVID-19 curbs have since been tightened across most states, including the imposition of night curfews and limiting large gatherings.


The central government on December 25 announced that it would deploy multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states that have been reporting high intensity of infection or going slow on vaccination. The teams will be tasked to work with the respective state health authorities to pace up vaccination.

State governments across the country have imposed various COVID-replated restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron infection during the Christmas and New Year festive season.


South Africa, on the other hand, has lifted most of the COVID protocols, including the quarantine for contacts of people confirmed with the infection. The development followed claims that the Omicron wave had passed its peak in the country.


(With PTI inputs)

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Omicron
first published: Dec 25, 2021 04:07 pm

