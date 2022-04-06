English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    India tops world in terms of number of persons killed in road accidents

    India ranks number 1 as per number of persons killed and ranks number 3 as per number of persons injured in road accidents, Nitin Gadkari said.

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
    Nitin Gadkari

    Nitin Gadkari

    Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday raised concern over road accidents and said that India tops the world in terms of number of persons killed in road accidents.

    In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said that based on the latest issue of the World Road Statistics (WRS) 2018, brought out by the International Road Federation, Geneva, India ranks number 3 as per number of accidents.

    And India ranks number 1 as per number of persons killed and ranks number 3 as per number of persons injured in road accidents, Gadkari added.

    Moreover, the percentage of the fatalities involving road users between 18 to 45 years stood at 69.80 per cent for the year 2020, Parliament was informed.

    Replying to a separate question, he said a total 22 greenfield highways (5 expressways comprising length of 2,485 km with cost of Rs 1,63,350 crore and 17 access controlled highways comprising length of 5,816 km with cost of Rs. 1,92,876 crore) have been envisaged for development.

    Close

    Related stories

    Three sections of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway i.e. Delhi Dausa – Lalsot (Jaipur) (214 km), Vadodara Ankelshwar (100 km) and Kota Ratlam Jhabua (245 km) are planned for completion by March 23, he added.

    To another question, the minister said FASTag is issued to vehicle users on the basis of Vehicle Registration Number/Chassis No.

    As on March 30, 2022, the total number of FASTags issued by various banks was 4,95,20,949 and FASTag penetration achieved at fee plazas on National Highways is approximately 96.5 per cent, Gadkari said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Budget Session of Parliament #Current Affairs #India #Nitin Gadkari #Rajya Sabha #road accidents #Road Transport and Highways Ministry
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 02:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.