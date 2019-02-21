App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 07:27 PM IST

India to stop water sharing with Pakistan, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The government has expedited a slew of measures to isolate Pakistan on global platforms and minimise trade with the neighbouring country

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari announced on February 21 that India will stop water sharing with Pakistan. He said water from the eastern rivers will be diverted and supplied to the people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

The announcement comes days after a dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir which killed 40 jawans.  The Centre has expedited a slew of measures to isolate Pakistan on global platforms and minimise trade with the neighbouring country.

However, government officials clarified that the move was not a direct impact of the Pulwama attack. Rather, it was implementation of a Cabinet decision taken on December 6, 2018.

Gadkari tweeted:

The two nations share the waters of six rivers – Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum. In August 2018, India had said that they were open to talks to resolve the dispute over sharing river waters, after Imran Khan took charge as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The dispute was over India constructing two dams on the Chenab.

The six rivers have been a potential source of conflict between the two countries even after a treaty on water sharing was signed in 1960. In 2016, New Delhi had said that India will review the treaty after 17 jawans were killed in the Uri attack in Kashmir.

Under the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960, Pakistan has more rights on the western rivers – Indus, Chenab and Jhelum; while India has more rights on the eastern rivers – Ravi, Beas and Sutlej.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 06:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indo-Pak ties #Nitin Gadkari #Pulwama terror attack

