MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

India to press Anthony Blinken on Afghanistan, China

Anthony Blinken, in his first trip to India as America's top diplomat, was meanwhile due to raise concerns over human rights in his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

AFP
July 28, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Anthony Blinken (File Image : AP)

Anthony Blinken (File Image : AP)

Indian officials were expected on Wednesday to express alarm over Taliban gains in Afghanistan and to press for more support against China in talks with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken, in his first trip to India as America's top diplomat, was meanwhile due to raise concerns over human rights in his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

US-India relations have historically been prickly but China's growing assertiveness pushed them closer, particularly since deadly clashes last year on the disputed Indo-Chinese Himalayan border.

India is part of the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia, seen as a bulwark against China.

But according to Brahma Chellaney, strategic affairs expert at India's Centre for Policy Research, US backing has "slipped a notch" since Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump as president.

Close

Related stories

"India is locked in a military standoff with China but unlike top Trump administration officials who publicly condemned China's aggression and backed India, no one in Team Biden has so far lent open support to India," Chellaney told AFP.

Biden has further riled New Delhi with Washington's "rushed and poorly planned exit from Afghanistan", Chellaney added.

India is worried that a possible takeover by the Taliban, which it sees as backed by its arch-rival Pakistan, will turn the country into a base for militants to attack India.

The Taliban welcomed virulently anti-Indian extremists when the Sunni Muslim militants ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

A hijacked Indian airliner was flown to the Taliban bastion of Kandahar in 1999.

India, a firm backer of the Afghan government with billions of dollars in development aid, recently evacuated 50 staff from its Kandahar consulate due to the worsening security situation.

Sedition

The talks in a monsoon-soaked New Delhi will also touch on joint efforts on making Covid-19 vaccines, climate change and, according to US officials, India's recent human rights record.

Under Modi, India has made growing use of anti-terrorism legislation and "sedition" laws to arrest people.

Critics say that is aimed at silencing dissent. The government denies this.

The Hindu nationalist government has also brought in legislation that detractors say discriminates against India's 170-million-strong Muslim minority.

Modi insists all Indians have equal rights.

Blinken told Indian civil society groups on Wednesday before his talks with Modi that the world's two biggest democracies were united in shared values such as rule of law and freedom of religion.

"These are fundamental tenets of democracy like ours and our purpose is to give real meaning to these words and constantly renew our commitment to these ideals. And of course, both of our democracies are works in progress. As friends, we talk about that," he said.

"As I said before, sometimes that process is painful. Sometimes it's ugly. But the strength of democracy is to embrace it."
AFP
Tags: #Afghanistan #Anthony Blinken #China #Current Affairs #India #World News
first published: Jul 28, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.