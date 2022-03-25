English
    India tells visiting Chinese minister border disengagement key to resolving issues: Report

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval after landing in New Delhi late on Thursday, in the highest level visit since deadly border clashes in 2020.

    Reuters
    March 25, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

    India's national security adviser told the visiting Chinese foreign minister on Friday that an early and complete disengagement of troops from their disputed border was key to resolving issues between the countries, two Indian sources said.

    Also Read: India-China ties caught in cross-currents of border tensions, rising trade

