English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    India successfully flight tests missile system SFDR booster

    The Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster was tested at the integrated test range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

    PTI
    April 08, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully flight-tested a propulsion system that enables a missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds.

    The Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster was tested at the integrated test range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

    The successful trial of the SFDR is expected to help the DRDO in extending the range of air-to-air missiles, officials said.

    The SFDR-based propulsion enables a missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds.

    The defence ministry said the flight testing of the SFDR was successful and it demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The test successfully demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and met all the mission objectives,” it said in a statement.

    It said the performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of range instruments like telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems.

    "The SFDR has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune,” the ministry said.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful trial of SFDR.

    He termed it an important milestone toward the development of critical missile technologies in the country.

    Complimenting the teams involved in the design, development and testing of the system, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said, with the successful trial of SFDR, the range of air-to-air missiles can be enhanced.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Defence Research and Development Organisation #DRDO #India #missile
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 06:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.