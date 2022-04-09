India stays the course, abstains and remains neutral at UN

On a road nearby, two young girls, their little brother and father walked holding hands among the tangled metal of destroyed Russian tanks left behind by the retreating troops as they left the town on the outskirts of Kyiv. (Image: AP)

By abstaining from voting at the United Nations for an eleventh time since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, India showed that it was not willing to listen even to friendly hegemons, cocking a snook at Moscow.

Despite the light and sound of the week – given past indications – it was clear that India will be following its usual abstention course when the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted on a draft resolution seeking to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, a move initiated by the US.

The move came after harrowing images emerged of corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a `farce’.

New Delhi had earlier this week unequivocally condemned the 'deeply disturbing’ reports of civilian killings in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation, as it underlined that when innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option.

The UNGA resumed its Emergency Special Session on Thursday after a request from Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Georgia, Japan, Liberia, Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union, on behalf of 27 members of the EU bloc.

The Assembly vote, on a draft resolution that decided to “suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of the Russian Federation," had 93 countries in the US-led push, while 24 said No and 58 – including India – abstained.

The United Nations Human Rights Council consists of 47 member states, elected directly and individually by secret ballot by a majority of the members of the General Assembly.

Top Indian diplomats following the course of the bloody conflict in Europe believe that as horrible as the incidents in Ukraine are, these are by no means the first of their kind. ``There have been instances in the past and violations have been ignored. So, it is likely that India will abstain yet another time and guarantee its own interests, which are paramount,” predicted former Indian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Latvia and other countries, Ashok Sajjanhar, who is also a central Asian specialist. He was right.

Would the US be too annoyed, what with the advent of dramatic Indo-American Dilip Singh Saund, who made rather threatening noises in New Delhi recently to keep India on US’s side, Sajjanhar told Moneycontrol that India was too big a country and that Washington understood India’s `constraints’ well to impact long-term bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Earlier, the director of the White House National Economic Council, Brian Deese, in a statement, said that the consequences of a `more explicit strategic alignment’ with Moscow would be `significant and long-term’, without specifying what they were. The statement comes weeks after Russia's powerful Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, an old Putin aide, paid a visit to New Delhi.

Right before that, he had visited Beijing, who many in the Indian diplomatic community rightly believed would vote in favour of Russia, to differentiate between India’s and China’s views on the subject. This projection, too, turned out to be accurate.

The General Assembly, by a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting, “may suspend the rights of membership in the Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights”. Abstentions do not count, and the resolution requires two-thirds of yes/no votes to be adopted.

There was speculation that India was caught in a Catch-22 position with both US and Russia vying for its vote. The Russian mission to the UN warned member states on Wednesday that even an abstention will be considered an unfriendly gesture.

Former Indian ambassador to China and Sri Lanka, Ashok Kantha, said that there was great understanding between India and the US and Washington understood New Delhi’s position very well. ``It is true that there are differences, but everyone understands that, including Russia, whose ties with India go back a long way,” he told Moneycontrol.

He said that India had condemned the Bucha killings, and the country’s position remains strongly neutral.

Prominent American wonks like C Christine Faire, professor at the Peace and Security Studies Program within Georgetown University's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, told Moneycontrol that ``India has missed out on so many opportunities in the last 20 years and its current position reflects this.”

Former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and veteran diplomat G Parthasarathy, however, said that India had to first and foremost consider its national interest. ``India’s position is well considered,” he said.





