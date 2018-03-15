App
Mar 15, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India says will engage with U.S. on concerns over Indian export subsidies

United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India will engage with the United States to discuss its concerns on India's export subsidies and respond within 60 days, the trade secretary said on Wednesday.

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt U.S. companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.

India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

