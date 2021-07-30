MARKET NEWS

India, Russian navies conduct two-day mega war game in Baltic Sea

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
India and Russia carried out a two-day mega naval war game in the Baltic Sea that featured a number of complex drills and wide-ranging activities across the spectrum of maritime operations.

The Indian Navy described the 12th edition of the Indra exercise on July 28-29 as yet another "milestone" in strengthening bilateral naval cooperation, noting that it reinforced the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.

"Initiated in 2003, exercise Indra epitomises the depth of the strategic relations between the two navies," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said the exercise was undertaken as part of the visit of Indian stealth frigate INS Tabar to St Petersburg to participate in the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy.

The Russian Navy at the exercise was represented by corvettes RFS Zelyony Dol and RFS Odintsovo of the Baltic Fleet.

"The exercise featured various facets of fleet operations such as anti-air firings, underway replenishment drills, helicopter ops, boarding drills and seamanship evolutions," Commander Madhwal said.

He said the exercise has matured over the years with an increase in scope and complexity of operations.

"The primary aim of this year's edition was to further consolidate inter-operability built up by the two navies over the years and also to enhance understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations," Commander Madhwal said.

He said the scope of this edition included wide-ranging and diverse activities across the spectrum of maritime operations.

"The exercise is another milestone in strengthening cooperation between the two navies and reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Baltic Sea #Current Affairs #India #Russia #World News
first published: Jul 30, 2021 01:58 pm

