Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Russia youth interaction will be important addition to bilateral ties: Vladimir Putin

PM Modi, in his remarks, urged the youths of both the countries to works on innovation to improve the way of living of the poor and the needy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Interaction between young people of India and Russia, especially schoolchildren, would perhaps be the "most important addition" to the "unprecedented level" of bilateral ties and serve as a basis for a long-term cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin interacted with some young talents drawn from India's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Russia's Sirius educational centre.

Modi, in his remarks, urged the youths of both the countries to works on innovation to improve the way of living of the poor and the needy.

An MoU was also signed between AIM and Sirius on the occasion.

"With cooperation of your counterparts, I am sure the interaction between young people, especially between schoolchildren, would be a great addition, and perhaps the most important addition, to the unprecedented level of India and Russia relations that we see these days," Putin said.

"This is the basis for a long-term cooperation," he said.

Modi also expressed his delight in meeting students of both the countries, and pitched for having sustained exchange programmes.

"This (Russian students' visit to India) should be taken forward. Indian students should visit Russian institutions, and more and more such exchanges should take place. India and Russian students together must think what can they do to make lives simpler for people, especially the poorest, to improve their way of living," he said.

The prime minister also asserted that every generation must have a "scientific temper" whether a person turns into a scientist or not.

"Without innovation, (the development) of the world will come to a standstill," he said.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 05:21 pm

