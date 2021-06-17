MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

India 'priest' of world peace, but well equipped to respond to aggression: Rajnath Singh

Dedicating 12 strategic roads to the nation, Rajnath Singh said any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility in the border areas is bound to have adverse implications.

PTI
June 17, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India is the "priest" of world peace, but asserted it has the wherewithal to give a befitting reply to acts of aggression.

Dedicating 12 strategic roads to the nation, he said any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility in the border areas is bound to have adverse implications.

The strategic roads would not only give a boost to connectivity, but facilitate faster movement of troops along the international border as well, Singh said.

"The capability of the Border Roads Organisation in construction of world-class roads despite challenges in tough and hilly terrain depicts the mantra of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'," the defence minister said.
PTI
TAGS: #Arunachal Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #Rajnath Singh
first published: Jun 17, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.