you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Pakistan agree on visa-free travel for Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur gurudwara

However, no agreement has been reached on Pakistan's insistence on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Kartarpur gurdwara and presence of Indian consular or protocol officials at the premises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Pakistan on Wednesday agreed on visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara without any restrictions based on their faith, a Home Ministry official said. 5,000 pilgrims can visit the holy site of the Sikhs everyday, officials said.

However, no agreement has been reached on Pakistan's insistence on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Kartarpur gurdwara and presence of Indian consular or protocol officials at the premises.

The agreement was reached at the third round of talks at Attari on modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the official said.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

