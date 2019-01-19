App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Pak should engage in 'meaningful dialogue' to resolve their issues: UN chief

The UN chief also said he has been offering his "good offices in relation to the dialogue between the two countries that, until now, had no conditions of success."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on January 18 hoped that India and Pakistan will engage in a "meaningful dialogue" to resolve their issues.

The UN chief also said he has been offering his "good offices in relation to the dialogue between the two countries that, until now, had no conditions of success."

Guterres was speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

“I hope that the importance of both India and Pakistan is such in international affairs, I hope that the two countries will be able to engage in a meaningful dialogue,” he said.

The UN chief was responding to a question on his repeated urging of dialogue between the two South Asian neighbours.

“In relation to the human rights situation, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has produced recently a very detailed report. So, the UN has clearly done its job in that regard,” Guterres said to a question by a Pakistan journalist on the situation in Kashmir.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 08:27 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.