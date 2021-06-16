India needs quick and complete vaccination, not BJP's lies: Rahul Gandhi

(Image: Shutterstock)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India needs quick and complete vaccination and not the BJP's "brand of lies and rhyming slogans" to cover up the vaccine shortage caused by the government's inaction.

He also alleged that the government was trying to save the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attempts that are facilitating the virus and costing people's lives.

His remarks come as large parts of India appear to be emerging from a devastating second wave of COVID-19.

"GOI's constant attempts to save PM's fake image are facilitating the virus and costing people's lives," he added.

Gandhi also tagged a report that the government doubled the gap between the two doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group that it said had recommended the increase.