India, Japan hold 2 plus 2 vice-ministerial dialogue

India and Japan today explored ways to strengthen cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism, maritime security, defence equipment and technology during the fifth 2 plus 2 vice-ministerial level dialogue.

The meeting was co-chaired on the Indian side by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and from the Japanese side by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and Vice-Minister of Defence for International Affairs Ro Manabe.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of India-Japan relations and discussed issues having overlapping foreign policy and security dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and consultations, the MEA said in a statement.

The dialogue was held in a "friendly and forward-looking manner" in keeping with the India-Japan 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership', it said.

"Both sides reaffirmed their common desire to build on the strong foundations of bilateral cooperation and exchanges in order to forge a relationship of mutual benefit. In this context, both sides discussed measures to strengthen cooperation in fields such as counter-terrorism, maritime security, defense equipment and technology, peacekeeping operations, etc.

"The discussions, which also centred on important issues covering regional and global dimensions, helped to further underscore the shared values and interests between India and Japan," it added.

India and Japan shared robust ties with cooperation in areas of defence, science and cooperation and trade. In 2014, India and Japan upgraded their relationship to 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' and prime ministers of the two countries hold an annual summit.