Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Iran agree on close cooperation to fight terrorism

The two countries agreed on close cooperation to combat terrorism in the region

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India and Iran, after suffering from two "heinous" terrorist attacks in the past few days, have agreed on close cooperation to combat terrorism in the region as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi here.

The meeting between Swaraj and Araghchi came hours after Iran's Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, referring to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish al-Adl, said the government of Pakistan must pay the price of harbouring these terrorist groups and this price will undoubtedly be very high.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards accused Pakistan's security forces of supporting the perpetrators of a suicide bombing in which 27 troops were killed on Wednesday.

India has also blamed Pakistan for the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday that killed 40 CRPF troops.

related news

Swaraj, during a brief stopover in Tehran on her way to Bulgaria, met Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi and discussed bilateral issues on Saturday.

The two countries agreed on close cooperation to combat terrorism in the region.

"Iran and India suffered from two heinous terrorist attacks in the past few days resulted in big casualties. Today in my meeting with Sushma Swaraj the Indian FM, when she had a stopover in Tehran, we agreed on close cooperation to combat terrorism in the region. Enough is enough!" Araghchi said in a tweet.

In Iran, tens of thousands of people called for "revenge" at the funeral of the troops killed in a suicide attack by terrorists. Tehran has accused Pakistan of supporting them.

In India, at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle with explosives into their bus.

Pakistan-based terror group JeM claimed responsibility for the attack on the CRPF convoy.

In a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the attack, India has highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.