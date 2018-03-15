App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 15, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Inc announces deals worth $1,893 mn in Feb: Thornton

According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, there were 40 M&A transactions worth USD 1,893 million in February, while in the corresponding period a year ago there were 32 such deals worth USD 1,354 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Corporate India announced merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth USD 1,893 million in February this year, registering a 40 percent increase in value terms over the year ago period driven by big ticket transactions, says a report.

According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, there were 40 M&A transactions worth USD 1,893 million in February, while in the corresponding period a year ago there were 32 such deals worth USD 1,354 million.

This increase in M&A deal value in February was driven by big-ticket consolidation that saw four deals valued over USD 100 million contributing to 79 percent of the total M&A values.

In February, IT & ITeS sector led the deal activity accounting for 39 percent of total deal value driven by Birlasoft's merger with KPIT Technologies. IT solutions sub-segment continued to attract investors' attention as 50 percent of IT deal volumes were in this segment, the report said.

related news

However, on a month-on-month basis February saw 84 percent decline in value terms, as four billion dollar deals were recorded in January this year, while no such transaction was announced in February.

The report further noted that the first two months of this year saw 87 M&A transactions worth USD 17,030 million, registering a nearly five-fold increase over last year, primarily on account of revived domestic deal activity, which saw over six-fold increase in deal values. The year so far registered four deals in the billion dollar category and seven deals valued over USD 100 million accounting for 95 percent of total M&A deal values.

Energy, telecom, banking & IT sectors dominated the deal activity in terms of deal values capturing 92 percent, while start ups sector dominated the deal volumes with 25 percent.

"Closure of insolvency proceedings window for the initial set of companies identified under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Act and equity issuance for debt reduction will also continue the trend for M&A transactions," said Pankaj Chopda – Director at Grant Thornton India LLP.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #World News

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC