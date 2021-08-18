Our focus is on ensuring safe return of all Indians from Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar [Image: Reuters]

With the Taliban now in control in Kabul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 18 said that the Government of India is very carefully following the developments in Afghanistan and India's focus is on ensuring the security and safe return of all Indian nationals still in the war-torn country.

Addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing an open debate on peacekeeping under India's current UNSC Presidency, Jaishankar said that (the situation in Afghanistan) is really what has been very much the focus of my own engagements here, talking to the United Nations Secretary-General and other colleagues who are here as well as the United States Secretary of State.

"At the moment we are, like everybody else, very carefully following the developments in Afghanistan. I think our focus is on ensuring the security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals who are there," he said in response to a question by PTI.

Jaishankar has discussed the situation in Afghanistan in his bilateral meetings, including with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He arrived in New York on August 16 as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over the 10 days that the powerful UN body met under India's presidency for the month of August to discuss the situation in the war-torn country.

India on August 17 rushed back home its ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a military transport aircraft following escalating tension, fear, and uncertainty gripping the Afghan capital after the Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital on August 15.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying around 150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel, and some stranded Indians, landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital at around 5 PM after a brief halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat.