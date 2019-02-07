India does not want 'mahamilavat' govt, Congress failed our armed forces: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 7 addressed the Lok Sabha in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

He opened his speech with, "This year, the way the President has acknowledged the government's efforts... as the head of the government, I am thankful to him."

"A government has to work for the people of India, a government has to be sensitive to people's aspirations. There is no room for corruption," he added. "It is trust and optimism that will take our nation forward. We are not those who run away from challenges. We face the challenges and work to fulfil people's aspirations," the PM said.

He went on to say, "There has been criticism, there were baseless claims. But I think, since this is an election year, people are compelled to say something."

On First-Time Voters

He also congratulated first-time voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in April-May. "Those born in the 21st century are now going to be voters and thus, they will play a role in shaping India's progress."

"I would like to thank the youth who will vote for the first time this election. I believe that the new generation will show the light to the country," the PM said.

Attack on Congress

He also took a dig at the Congress. "Our friends in the Congress see things in two time periods. BC- Before Congress, when nothing happened; and AD- After dynasty- where everything happened," he said.

"In hating Modi, the Opposition has begun to hate the nation. That is why their leaders go to London and do press conferences to show India in bad light," the prime minister said, continuing his attack on the Congress.

He told the Lok Sabha, "You know what is my crime for them? That a person born to a poor family is challenging their Sultunate."

He continued, "Think about it. The Congress imposed Emergency, but Modi is destroying institutions. The Congress insults Army and calls the Army Chief a Gunda but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress leaders create stories that Indian Army is doing a coup… but Modi is destroying institutions."

He even invoked Babasaheb Ambedkar. He said, "Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was always ahead of his time. He had said joining Congress is like committing suicide."

Their 55 years vs Our 55 months

"In their 55 years, sanitation coverage was around 38% and in our 55 months it is nearly 98%. Gas connections in their 55 years was 12 crore, it is 13 crore in 55 months. We have worked at greater speed in our five years," the PM said.

"In the last four and half years, India became the sixth largest economy from the 10-11th position. When we reached 11th position, people who cannot even be seen in the Opposition now praised themselves. They felt proud then, why are they saddened when we have reached the sixth position? the PM asked.

On Mahagathbandhan

Slamming the Opposition's efforts at stitching a grand alliance, the PM said, "The people of India have seen the work a Government with a full majority can do. They have seen the work of NDA. They do not want a mahamilavat government of those who assembled in Kolkata."

Corruption by Congress

"During the Commonwealth Games 2010, our players were playing hard to win medals for India. But for Congress, Commonwealth Games were an opportunity to boost personal wealth of a few in the Party," the PM said.

"The phone banking of the UPA did wonders for the friends of their leaders. Due to such favouritism, our banking system witnessed many problems," he said.

"I want to say it on the floor of the Parliament that the Indian National Congress does not want our armed forces to be strong. They do not want our security apparatus to be strong. Which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully?" he asked, levelling serious allegations against the Congress.

"History is witness that there were no defence deals under Congress without involvement of middlemen... there have been 'chachas' and 'mamas'," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.