you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

India becomes Asia Pacific vice-chair at World Customs Organisation

WCO represents 182 customs administrations across the globe that collectively process approximately 98 per cent of world trade.

India has become the vice-chair (regional head) of the Asia Pacific region of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) for a period of two years to June, 2020, the finance ministry said today. The organisation has divided its membership into six regions. Each of the regions is represented by an elected vice-chairperson to the WCO council.

"India is a wealth of experience in promoting security and facilitation of cross border trade," it said.

To mark the assumption of vice chair, an event is being organised tomorrow here by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in partnership with industry body CII.

It will witness participation of customs delegates from 33 countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, customs officers from different ports in India.

WCO represents 182 customs administrations across the globe that collectively process approximately 98 per cent of world trade.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs #World Customs Organisation

