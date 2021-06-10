MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

India asks Chinese govt to allow travel by Indians to China

Noting that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India despite the absence of direct connectivity, he said, "however, for Indian nationals, travel to China has not been possible since last November as the Chinese side had suspended existing visas".

PTI
June 10, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST

India on Thursday asked China to allow Indian citizens to travel to that country especially those who work or study there, and said that essential two-way travel should be facilitated, especially keeping in view the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that it was in touch with the Chinese side in order to seek an early resumption of travel by Indian citizens to China.

"While we recognize the need to ensure safety and strictly follow COVID- related protocols, essential two-way travel should be facilitated, especially keeping in view the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a media briefing.

Noting that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India despite the absence of direct connectivity, he said, "however, for Indian nationals, travel to China has not been possible since last November as the Chinese side had suspended existing visas".

The spokesperson said, "we have been in touch with the Chinese side in order to seek an early resumption of travel by Indian citizens to China, especially for those who work or study there,"

Close

Related stories

In March this year, the Chinese Embassy issued a notification about facilitating visas for those taking Chinese-made vaccines, Bagchi said.

"It is understood that several Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after getting vaccinated in that manner but are yet to be issued visas. Since these Indian nationals have apparently met the requirements laid down by the Chinese side, we hope that the Chinese embassy would be able to issue them visas soon," Bagchi said.
PTI
TAGS: #China #Current Affairs #India #Ministry of External Affairs #World News
first published: Jun 10, 2021 08:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey