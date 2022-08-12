India@75: Tamil Nadu artist puts miniature tricolour on his eye

(Image credit: Umt Raja/Facebook)

Eyes are known to be windows to souls. A Tamil Nadu artist seems to have taken the message quite literally and is using them to show his patriotism ahead of Independence Day 2022.

UMT Raja from Coimbatore recently shared a video showing the tricolour painted in his eye.

He told The Hindu he had used an egg membrane painted in the colours of the national flag and placed it on his sclera. The act took place in the presence of his eye specialist daughter, Raja added.

He drew inspiration from a saying he heard in school -- we must protect our motherland like our eyes.

Meanwhile, Raja's daughter R Kaviya said they took necessary precautions for the experiment.

"I studied and verified the effects of egg white in the eye beforehand," she was quoted as saying by The Hindu. "If the paint dilutes inside the eye or gets close to the cornea, it will be very dangerous. We made sure the colour remained intact during application and removal."

Raj advised people against imitating the act. So did medical experts.

"Unless the safety is proven beyond doubt, and the same artist uses the same technique, people shouldn't do anything inside their eye," Sathyan Parthasarathi, the director of an eye hospital in Coimbatore, told The Hindu.