India@75: Where and how to watch PM Modi's speech

All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. Independence Day 2022 is all the more special because India will mark 75 years of freedom.

Ahead of the big day, learn where and how you can watch the prime minister's full speech.

Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech will be telecast live by Doordarshan.

Press Information Bureau has also put out a link where you can watch the speech. The livestream will begin at 6 am. The speech usually starts at 7.30 am after the prime minister hoists the flag at Red Fort.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office will put out snippets of his speech on its Twitter handle.

The government had announced an initiative called "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" on March 12, 2021 to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The date marked the beginning of the 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has five themes --freedom struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@25 and Achievements@75.

"Like the history of the freedom movement, the journey of 75 years after independence is a reflection of the hard work, innovation, enterprise of ordinary Indians," Modi has said.

"Whether in the country or abroad, we Indians have proved ourselves with our hard work. We are proud of our Constitution. We are proud of our democratic traditions."

A campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is also a new addition to the celebrations this year. The government is encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 August 2022.