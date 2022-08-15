Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India's freedom

Google wished India on Independence Day 2022 with a vibrant doodle. This year is all the more special because India is marking 75 years of freedom from British colonisers.

The Google Doodle on Independence Day has been created by an artist from from Kerala. It depicts people flying kites -- symbols of freedom.

India attained freedom on August 15, 1947 after a long struggle in which many sacrificed their lives and endured imprisonment.

India is today paying tribute to icons of its freedom struggle -- Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Vallabhbhai Patel and countless others.

Celebrations of Independence Day 2022 are taking place at the Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from there.

The government had announced an initiative called "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" on March 12, 2021 to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The date marked the beginning of the 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has five themes --freedom struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@25 and Achievements@75.

A campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" was also part of Independence Day 2022 celebrations. The government encouraged citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 August 2022.

"Like the history of the freedom movement, the journey of 75 years after independence is a reflection of the hard work, innovation, enterprise of ordinary Indians," Modi had said ahead of Independence Day

"Whether in the country or abroad, we Indians have proved ourselves with our hard work," he had added. "We are proud of our Constitution. We are proud of our democratic traditions."