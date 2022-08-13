Independence Day 2022: For India, wishes straight from International Space Station

Ahead of its 76th Independence Day, India received a special congratulatory message straight from the International Space Station.

In a video shared on Twitter, astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the European Space Agency spoke about the Indian Space Research Organisation's contributions to space exploration and wished it the best for future missions.

"It is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75 years of Independence," Cristoforetti said. "For decades, international agencies have cooperated with ISRO on many space and science missions."

The astronaut spoke about how that cooperation continues today with ISRO and NASA's NISAR Earth Science Mission.

"It will help us track disasters and get a better understanding of changing climate," she said.

Cristoforetti also wished ISRO luck for its Gaganyaan mission to launch humans into space

"Expanding our partnership with ISRO, and exploring the universe together is goal for all of us, for the future of space exploration," she said.

The government has said that preparations for the Gaganyaan mission are complete and humans could be launched into space as early as next year.

"Next year, one or two human beings of Indian origin will go to space," Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, had said last month. "Before that, two trials will be conducted by the end of this year. The first trial will be empty, and in the second, a female robot (astronaut) will be sent whose name is Vyommitra"

The Indian astronauts will be sent to space on the basis of the results of the trials. If successful, Gaganyaan will make India the fourth nation in the world to send humans to space after the US, Russia, and China.