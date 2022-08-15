Independence Day 2022: 75 'firsts' in Indian history

India celebrates 75 years of Independence today. On this milestone, we look back on 75 historic moments in Indian history.

1) First prime minister: Jawaharlal Nehru

2) First president: Dr Rajendra Prasad

3) First Indian to go to space: Rakesh Sharma

4) First feature film: Raja Harishchandra

5) First Indian to win Olympic medal: Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav (Bronze in wrestling in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki)

6) First Indian to win a Nobel: Rabindranath Tagore

7) India's first general election: Between between October 25, 1951 and February 21, 1952.

8) India's first chief justice: Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania

9) First Indian to win an Oscar: Bhanu Athaiya

10) First Miss World: Reita Faria

11) First Miss Universe: Sushmita Sen

12) First Muslim president of India: Zakir Husain

13) First woman judge of the Supreme Court: Meera Sahib Fatima Bibi

14) First Dalit president: KR Narayana

15) India's first licenced pilot: JRD Tata

16) First airline: Tata Air Services

17) First newspaper: The Bengal Gazette

18) First computer: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Automatic Calculator (TIRFAC)

19) First commercial nuclear power station: Tarapur Atomic Power Station

20) First woman IPS officer: Kiran Bedi

21) First woman governor: Sarojini Naidu

22) First transgender judge: Joyita Mondal

23) First woman of Indian origin to go to space: Kalpana Chawla

24) First woman chief minister: Sucheta Kripalani (Uttar Pradesh)

25) First Olympic gold: Abhinav Bindra (Shooting, 2008 Beijing Olympics)

26) First cricket world cup: 1983, after defeating West Indies at the Lord's.

27) First woman to scale Mount Everest: Bachendri Pal

28) First Indian Woman to climb Mt Everest twice: Santosh Yadhav

29) First winners of Bharat Ratna: C Rajagopalachari, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and CV Raman.

30) First chief of army staff: General Maharaj Shri Rajendrasinhji Jadeja

31) First chief election commissioner: Sukumar Sen

32) First woman commercial pilot: Durga Banerjee

33) First Indian woman to visit Antarctica: Meher Moos

34) First health minister: Rajkumari Bibiji Amrit Kaur

35) First woman finance minister: Nirmala Sitharaman

36) First woman president: Pratibha Patil

37) First Lok Sabha Speaker: Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar

38) First English Channel swimmer: Mihir Sen

39) India's first satellite: The Aryabhata spacecraft

40) First telecast in India: 1959

41) First Lokpal: Pinaki Chandra Ghose

42) India’s first university: Nalanda

43) First Indian to join civil services: Satyendra Nath Tagore

44) First woman IAS officer of free India: Anna Rajam Malhotra

45) First woman chairperson of UPSC: Rose Millian Bathew

46) First made-in-India car: Ambassador

47) First indian booker prize winner: Arundhati Roy

48) First woman DGP: Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya

49) First mobile phone call: July 31, 1995

50) First woman to fly solo in IAF: Harita Kaur Dayal

51) First education minister: Abul Kalam Azad

52) First modern hospital: Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai

53) First cinema hall: Elphinstone Picture Palace, Kolkata

54) First Indian film to win at Cannes Film Festival: Neecha Nagar (1946)

55) First cricket club: Calcutta cricket club (1972)

56) First indian to win a Grammy: Pandit Ravi Shankar

57) First film to earn Rs 100 crore globally: Disco Dancer (1982)

58) First recorded song: Gauhar Jaan's Raga - Jogia (1902)

59) First Hindi serial: Hum Log (1984)

60) First National Film Awards: 1953

61) India's first dam: Kallanai Dam (Kaveri river)

62) First Indian to win a Nobel Prize in Physics: CV Raman

63) First railway: Between Bombay and Thane (1853)

64) First church: St Thomas Church, Palayoor, Kerala

65) First musician to get Bharat Ratna: Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi

66) First Indian woman to win WTA title: Sania Mirza

67) First Commonwealth medal: Rashid Anwar (wrestling, 1934)

68) First hydroelectric plant: Sidrapong (Darjeeling)

69) First woman Jawan in Army: Shanti Tigga

70) First filmfare awards: 1954

71) First ATM in India: Set up by HSBC in Mumbai in 1987.

72) First TV commercial in India: For a company called Gwalior suitings in 1978.

73) First indigenous satellite launch vehicle: SLV-3

74) First Indian leader to address the UN General Assembly in Hindi: Atal Bihari Vajpayee

75) First field marshal of India: Sam Manekshaw