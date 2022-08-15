English
    Independence Day 2022: 75 'firsts' in Indian history

    India@75: Learn about the people and moments etched in the country's history.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 15, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
    Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup trophy in 1983. (Photo: BCCI via Twitter)

    India celebrates  75 years of Independence today. On this milestone, we look back on 75 historic moments in Indian history.

    1) First prime minister: Jawaharlal Nehru

    2) First president: Dr Rajendra Prasad

    3) First Indian to go to space: Rakesh Sharma

    4) First feature film: Raja Harishchandra

    5) First Indian to win Olympic medal: Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav (Bronze in wrestling in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki)

    6) First Indian to win a Nobel: Rabindranath Tagore

    7) India's first general election: Between between October 25, 1951 and February 21, 1952.

    8) India's first chief justice: Justice Harilal Jekisundas Kania

    9) First Indian to win an Oscar: Bhanu Athaiya

    10) First Miss World: Reita Faria

    11) First Miss Universe: Sushmita Sen

    12) First Muslim president of India: Zakir Husain

    13) First woman judge of the Supreme Court: Meera Sahib Fatima Bibi

    14) First Dalit president: KR Narayana

    15) India's first licenced pilot: JRD Tata

    16) First airline: Tata Air Services

    17) First newspaper: The Bengal Gazette

    18) First computer: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Automatic Calculator (TIRFAC)

    19) First commercial nuclear power station: Tarapur Atomic Power Station

    20) First woman IPS officer: Kiran Bedi

    21) First woman governor: Sarojini Naidu

    22) First transgender judge: Joyita Mondal

    23) First woman of Indian origin to go to space: Kalpana Chawla

    24) First woman chief minister: Sucheta Kripalani (Uttar Pradesh)

    25) First Olympic gold: Abhinav Bindra (Shooting, 2008 Beijing Olympics)

    26) First cricket world cup: 1983, after defeating West Indies at the Lord's.

    27) First woman to scale Mount Everest: Bachendri Pal

    28) First Indian Woman to climb Mt Everest twice: Santosh Yadhav

    29) First winners of Bharat Ratna: C Rajagopalachari, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and CV  Raman.

    30) First chief of army staff: General Maharaj Shri Rajendrasinhji Jadeja

    31) First chief election commissioner: Sukumar Sen

    32) First woman commercial pilot: Durga Banerjee

    33) First Indian woman to visit Antarctica: Meher Moos

    34) First health minister: Rajkumari Bibiji Amrit Kaur

    35) First woman finance minister: Nirmala Sitharaman

    36) First woman president: Pratibha Patil

    37) First Lok Sabha Speaker: Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar

    38) First English Channel swimmer: Mihir Sen

    39) India's first satellite: The Aryabhata spacecraft

    40) First telecast in India: 1959

    41) First Lokpal: Pinaki Chandra Ghose

    42) India’s first university: Nalanda

    43) First Indian to join civil services: Satyendra Nath Tagore

    44) First woman IAS officer of free India: Anna Rajam Malhotra

    45) First woman chairperson of UPSC: Rose Millian Bathew

    46) First made-in-India car: Ambassador

    47) First indian booker prize winner: Arundhati Roy

    48) First woman DGP: Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya

    49) First mobile phone call: July 31, 1995

    50) First woman to fly solo in IAF: Harita Kaur Dayal

    51) First education minister: Abul Kalam Azad

    52) First modern hospital: Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai

    53) First cinema hall: Elphinstone Picture Palace, Kolkata

    54) First Indian film to win at Cannes Film Festival: Neecha Nagar (1946)

    55) First cricket club: Calcutta cricket club (1972)

    56) First indian to win a Grammy: Pandit Ravi Shankar

    57) First film to earn Rs 100 crore globally: Disco Dancer (1982)

    58) First recorded song: Gauhar Jaan's Raga - Jogia (1902)

    59) First Hindi serial: Hum Log (1984)

    60) First National Film Awards: 1953

    61) India's first dam: Kallanai Dam (Kaveri river)

    62) First Indian to win a Nobel Prize in Physics: CV Raman

    63) First railway: Between Bombay and Thane (1853)

    64) First church: St Thomas Church, Palayoor, Kerala

    65) First musician to get Bharat Ratna: Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi

    66) First Indian woman to win WTA title: Sania Mirza

    67) First Commonwealth medal: Rashid Anwar (wrestling, 1934)

    68) First hydroelectric plant: Sidrapong (Darjeeling)

    69) First woman Jawan in Army: Shanti Tigga

    70) First filmfare awards: 1954

    71) First ATM in India: Set up by HSBC in Mumbai in 1987.

    72) First TV commercial in India: For a company called Gwalior suitings in 1978.

    73) First indigenous satellite launch vehicle: SLV-3

    74) First Indian leader to address the UN General Assembly in Hindi: Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    75) First field marshal of India: Sam Manekshaw
    Tags: #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #India@75 #MCIndia@75
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 04:28 pm
