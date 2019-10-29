In The News Podcast | Massive tax cuts likely; PM’s Saudi visit; Aramco IPO; Apple AirPod Pro launched and more

In the October 29 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma, Nachiket Deuskar, Pranav Hegde and Jerome Anthony about the top news emerging from India and the world.

Shraddha Sharma speaks about the developments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia and oil giant Saudi Aramco’s IPO, tech expert Pranav Hegde Apple gives us all the details of Apple’s AirPod Pro. Nachiket Deuskar talks about the BJP-Shiv Sena tussle in Maharashtra, and Jerome Anthony speaks of massive tax cuts that the government could be planning, according to a report by CNBC Awaaz.