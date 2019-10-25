In The News podcast | Election round up; the fading American dream; and the Samsung scandal

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gets the latest updates on the top news emerging from India and around the world from Siddhesh Raut and Keerthana Sankaran.
There were significant developments on October 25 in India and around the world. While the results of the Maharashtra and Haryana elections that were declared a day earlier had the BJP in a spot, things worked out well for the party to continue for another term.
More on that, the dwindling number of Indians looking to study in the US and a major bribery scandal in South Korea surrounding tech giant Samsung is what will be discussed on this episode of In The News.
Tune in to the podcast for more.
