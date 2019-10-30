App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News Podcast | ‘Amnesty’ scheme for unaccounted gold; EU members in Kashmir; ED questions Raj Kundra and more

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal has all the updates of the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


In the October 30 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony, Shraddha Sharma, Tarun Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi about the top news emerging from India and around the world.

While Anthony gives insights on a special scheme being planned by the government to legalise unaccounted gold in India, Shraddha Sharma discusses the visit of Members of the European Parliament to Kashmir.

Tarun Sharma tells us all about the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case and why Raj Kundra is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. Lastly, Ruchira Kondepudi talks about the ongoing power tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and when the state is likely to get a new government.

Close
Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #article 377 #gold scheme #In The News podcast #Kashmir #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Podcast #Raj Kundra #top news

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.