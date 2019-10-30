In The News Podcast | ‘Amnesty’ scheme for unaccounted gold; EU members in Kashmir; ED questions Raj Kundra and more

In the October 30 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony, Shraddha Sharma, Tarun Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi about the top news emerging from India and around the world.

While Anthony gives insights on a special scheme being planned by the government to legalise unaccounted gold in India, Shraddha Sharma discusses the visit of Members of the European Parliament to Kashmir.

Tarun Sharma tells us all about the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case and why Raj Kundra is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. Lastly, Ruchira Kondepudi talks about the ongoing power tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and when the state is likely to get a new government.

10th