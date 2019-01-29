App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | President Kovind, PM Modi attend Beating Retreat ceremony

Of the 27 tunes played by the bands this year, 19 were composed by Indian musicians

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Beating Retreat ceremony is held on January 29 every year to culminate the four-day long Republic Day celebrations. (Image: PIB, Twitter)
1/6

The ceremony includes performances by bands of three military wings, viz. Air Force, The Indian Army and, the Indian Navy. (Image: PIB, Twitter)
2/6

The ceremony is attended by the Prime Minister of India, the President and other high-level government dignitaries. (Image: PIB, Twitter)
3/6

Of the 27 tunes played by the bands this year, 19 were composed by Indian musicians. (Image: AIR, Twitter)
4/6

This year will see the participation of 15 bands each from Military and Pipes and drums from regimental and battalion centres. (Image: DD Nation, Twitter)
5/6

A Raj Bhavan lit in national colors is one of the many highlights of the ceremony. (Image: DD National, Twitter)
6/6

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

