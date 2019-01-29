In Pics | President Kovind, PM Modi attend Beating Retreat ceremony

Of the 27 tunes played by the bands this year, 19 were composed by Indian musicians Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The Beating Retreat ceremony is held on January 29 every year to culminate the four-day long Republic Day celebrations. (Image: PIB, Twitter) 2/6 The ceremony includes performances by bands of three military wings, viz. the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. (Image: PIB, Twitter) 3/6 The ceremony is attended by the President, the Prime Minister and other high-level government dignitaries. (Image: PIB, Twitter) 4/6 Of the 27 tunes played by the bands this year, 19 were composed by Indian musicians. (Image: AIR, Twitter) 5/6 This year also saw participation of 15 bands each from Military and Pipes and drums from regimental and battalion centres. (Image: DD Nation, Twitter) 6/6 The Raj Bhavan lit in national colors is one of the main highlights of the ceremony. (Image: DD National, Twitter) First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:58 pm