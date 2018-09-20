In pics: PM Modi takes metro ride to beat traffic in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi on September 20. (Image: Press Information Bureau) 2/8 The PM travelled via the Airport Express Metro Line and reached the venue to lay the foundation stone of IICC. (Image: Press Information Bureau) 3/8 People interacted with the PM during his ride to the stone laying ceremony. (Image: PMO India, Twitter) 4/8 The prime minister's metro ride was completed in 18 minutes. Earlier in July, Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae had taken a metro ride to inaugurate a Samsung facility in Noida. (Image: PMO India, Twitter) 5/8 The PM reached the venue at around 4 pm and laid foundation stone of the project estimated at Rs 25,700 crore. (Image: AIR, Twitter) 6/8 IICC is expected to be a state-of-art exhibition-cum-convention centre, with facilities like exhibition halls, convention centre, 5 star hotels and high-end offices. (Image: Press Information Bureau) 7/8 In his address, the PM said that IICC will be the "attitude and energy" center for 80 crore youth in India. (Image: Press Information Bureau) 8/8 The centre will be connected with modern transport facilities like high-speed metro and direct connectivity to the airport. (Image: Press Information Bureau) First Published on Sep 20, 2018 09:04 pm