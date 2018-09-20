App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: PM Modi takes metro ride to beat traffic in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi on September 20. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
1/8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi on September 20. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
The PM travelled via the Airport Express Metro Line and reached the venue to lay the foundation stone of IICC. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
2/8

The PM travelled via the Airport Express Metro Line and reached the venue to lay the foundation stone of IICC. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
People interacted with the PM during his ride to the stone laying ceremony. (Image: PMO India, Twitter)
3/8

People interacted with the PM during his ride to the stone laying ceremony. (Image: PMO India, Twitter)
The prime minister's metro ride was completed in 18 minutes. Earlier in July, Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae had taken a metro ride to inaugurate a Samsung facility in Noida. (Image: PMO India, Twitter)
4/8

The prime minister's metro ride was completed in 18 minutes. Earlier in July, Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae had taken a metro ride to inaugurate a Samsung facility in Noida. (Image: PMO India, Twitter)
The PM reached the venue at around 4 pm and laid foundation stone of the project estimated at Rs 25,700 crore. (Image: AIR, Twitter)
5/8

The PM reached the venue at around 4 pm and laid foundation stone of the project estimated at Rs 25,700 crore. (Image: AIR, Twitter)
IICC is expected to be a state-of-art exhibition-cum-convention centre, with facilities like exhibition halls, convention centre, 5 star hotels and high-end offices. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
6/8

IICC is expected to be a state-of-art exhibition-cum-convention centre, with facilities like exhibition halls, convention centre, 5 star hotels and high-end offices. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
In his address, the PM said that IICC will be the "attitude and energy" center for 80 crore youth in India. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
7/8

In his address, the PM said that IICC will be the "attitude and energy" center for 80 crore youth in India. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
The centre will be connected with modern transport facilities like high-speed metro and direct connectivity to the airport. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
8/8

The centre will be connected with modern transport facilities like high-speed metro and direct connectivity to the airport. (Image: Press Information Bureau)
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 09:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.