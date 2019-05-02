In Pics | Odisha, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh brace for Cyclone Fani

Fani is likely to hit Odisha's southern and coastal districts the hardest. The state has 880 cyclone centres, all of them have been put on alert Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 People at Puri beach being warned against venturing into the sea as Cyclone Fani is expected to make its landfall in the district on May 3. (Image: ANI) 2/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani. (Image: PTI) 3/5 Villagers at the beach as dark clouds hover above the sea ahead of cyclone Fani, in Puri. (Image: PTI) 4/5 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrives in Ichchapuram, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh in view of Cyclone Fani. (Image: ANI) 5/5 Villagers seen inside a shelter house following evacuations as part of emergency measures taken before Cyclone Fani makes landfall, in Puri. (Image: PTI) First Published on May 2, 2019 06:52 pm