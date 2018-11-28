App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018: Voting underway, 15% turnout recorded till 9 am

More than 7.70 lakh voters, including over 3.94 lakh women, would seal the fate of 209 candidates

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Voters at Siachangkawn, Lawngtlai East PS. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
1/5

Voters at Siachangkawn, Lawngtlai East PS. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
The Election Commission has sought to make the elections more accessible for the disabled and the elderly. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
2/5

The Election Commission has sought to make the elections more accessible for the disabled and the elderly. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
Over 15 percent voting has been recorded in the state till 9.00 am. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
3/5

Over 15 percent voting has been recorded in the state till 9.00 am. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
Bru voters turned out in large numbers. The state witnessed intense protests by civil society groups over the place of voting for 12,026 Bru voters. The issue led to replacement of Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank in less than two weeks before the polls. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
4/5

Bru voters turned out in large numbers. The state witnessed intense protests by civil society groups over the place of voting for 12,026 Bru voters. The issue led to replacement of Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank in less than two weeks before the polls. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
A number of elderly voters also came out to vote. Seen in this picture is a 92-year-old from Lunglei waiting in line to cast her ballot. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
5/5

A number of elderly voters also came out to vote. Seen in this picture is a 92-year-old from Lunglei waiting in line to cast her ballot. (Image: AIR News Aizawl)
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 10:59 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Current Affairs #India #Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics #Slideshow

