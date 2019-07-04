App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Jagannath Rath Yatra begins, over 10 lakh devotees expected in Odisha

The Rath Yatra in Puri coincides with the Gujarat Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began in Puri, Odisha on July 4. The religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. (Image: Gujarat Information Department/Twitter)
The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began in Puri, Odisha on July 4. The religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially-made chariots. (Image: Gujarat Information Department/Twitter)
The Rath Yatra in Puri coincides with the Gujarat Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. The 142nd Gujarat Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began in the wee hours of July 4. (Image: Gujarat Information Department/Twitter)
The Rath Yatra in Puri coincides with Gujarat's Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. The 142nd Gujarat Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra began in the wee hours of July 4. (Image: Gujarat Information Department/Twitter)
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted people on the occasion. In this picture, devotees create a human pyramid as they perform a tribal dance on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted people on the occasion. In this picture, devotees create a human pyramid as they perform a tribal dance on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a ''Mangala Aarti'' on July 4 at the historic Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad. (Image: Amit Shah/Twitter)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a ''Mangala Aarti'' on July 4 at the historic Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad. (Image: Amit Shah/Twitter)
The nearly 450-year-old temple in Ahmedabad is famed for its Rath Yatra, which is counted among the third most important and largest after Puri. (Image: Reuters)
The nearly 450-year-old temple in Ahmedabad is famed for its Rath Yatra, which is counted among the third most important and largest after Puri. (Image: Reuters)
In Puri, which was recently ravaged by Cyclone Fani, elaborate arrangements have been made for the procession, officials said. (Image: DD National/Twitter)
In Puri, which was rcently ravaged by Cyclone Fani, elaborate arrangements have been made for the procession, officials said. (Image: DD National/Twitter)
Jagannath Temple in Puri also launched an interactive website, replete with information on rituals, their significance and programme schedule, ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. (Image: DD National/Twitter)
Jagannath Temple in Puri also launched an interactive website, replete with information on rituals, their significance and programme schedule, ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. (Image: DD National/Twitter)
The Odisha government has deployed over 10,000 security personnel for the occasion. In this picture, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sculpture on the eve of Rath Yatra festival, at a beach in Puri. (Image: PTI)
The Odisha government has deployed over 10,000 security personnel for the occasion. In this picture, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sculpture on the eve of Rath Yatra festival, at a beach in Puri. (Image: PTI)
The Odisha government is anticipating a congregation of around 10 lakh devotees on Rath Yatra day. In this picture, devotees pull the 'Rath' or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)
The Odisha government is anticipating a congregation of around 10 lakh devotees on Rath Yatra day. In this picture, devotees pull the 'Rath' or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)
Ahead of the Yatra, Odisha had launched a massive restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas providing easy loans and subsides to small and mid-sized hotels. (Image: DD National/Twitter)
Ahead of the Yatra, Odisha had launched a massive restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas providing easy loans and subsides to small and mid-sized hotels. (Image: DD National/Twitter)
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Jagannath Rathyatra #Lord Jagannath Temple #Slideshow

