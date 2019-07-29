App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | International Tiger Day: Here's all you need to know

International Tiger Day was first founded at the International Tiger Summit in St Petersburg, Russia

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
July 29 is celebrated as International Tiger Day across the world. The first such day was celebrated in 2010. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

July 29 is celebrated as International Tiger Day across the world. The first such day was celebrated in 2010. (Image: Reuters)

The day is meant to celebrate the "big cat" and raise awareness about the endangered species. (Image: Reuters)
2/5

The day is meant to celebrate the "big cat" and raise awareness about the endangered species. (Image: Reuters)

International Tiger Day was first founded at the International Tiger Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
3/5

International Tiger Day was first founded at the International Tiger Summit in St Petersburg, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

It was decided, at the summit, to double the population of tigers in wild by 2022. (Image: PTI)
4/5

It was decided, at the summit, to double the population of tigers in the wild by 2022. (Image: PTI)

While releasing the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that The population of tigers in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, a rise of 33 percent. He added that India has completed the target set by the 2010 summit four years early. (Image: Reuters)
5/5

While releasing the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the population of tigers in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, a rise of 33 percent. He added that India has completed the target set by the 2010 summit four years early. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Slideshow #tigers #world

