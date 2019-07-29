In Pics | International Tiger Day: Here's all you need to know

International Tiger Day was first founded at the International Tiger Summit in St Petersburg, Russia Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 July 29 is celebrated as International Tiger Day across the world. The first such day was celebrated in 2010. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 The day is meant to celebrate the "big cat" and raise awareness about the endangered species. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 International Tiger Day was first founded at the International Tiger Summit in St Petersburg, Russia. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 It was decided, at the summit, to double the population of tigers in the wild by 2022. (Image: PTI) 5/5 While releasing the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the population of tigers in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, a rise of 33 percent. He added that India has completed the target set by the 2010 summit four years early. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:47 pm